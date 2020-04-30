Terrorists targeted Security Forces using an IED in Khuda Bux Bazar near Pasni.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Terrorists have targeted Security Forces using an IED in Khuda Bux Bazar near Pasni, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported Thursday.

Pak Army officer Capt Affan Masood and Sepoy Babar Zaman embraced Shahadat during the attack. Search operation is in progress to apprehend the perpetrators of the heinous act.

Such cowardly acts by inimical elements, backed by hostile intelligence agencies (HIAs) cannot sabotage the hard earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan. Security forces are determined to neutralize such nefarious designs at all costs.