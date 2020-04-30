"These steps would promote economic prosperity in the area."

ISLAMABAD (APP) - The Senate on Wednesday passed the Enforcement of Women’s Property Rights (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

The bill was moved by Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz on behalf of Minister for Law and Justice, Dr Muhammad Farogh Naseem to amend the Enforcement of Women’s Property Rights Act, 2020 [The Enforcement of Women’s Property Rights (Amendment) Bill, 2021].

The House also unanimously passed the motion of Senator Kauda Babar for tax exemption of areas of erstwhile Federal Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) and Provincially Administered Tribal Areas (PATA) of Balochistan.

He said these steps would promote economic prosperity in the area and people would get fruits of this decision.