ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Adviser to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Shahzad Akbar on Monday said that the government would not allow former Punjab CM and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Shehbaz Sharif to flee abroad.

Addressing a press conference flanked by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry and Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar in Islamabad on Monday, Shahzad Akbar while responding to opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif’s statement said that his health has deteriorated since he was not allowed to go to London, adding that he was summoned to respond to queries but the PML-N vice president quipped that he had been harassed by the FIA.

He said that people like Saif-ur-Rehman were in the past and these people launch attacks on institutions when they get frustrated.

The adviser said, “When Hamza Shahbaz was asked about transaction and money laundering, he said that Rizwan Sahib! I have said before that time does not remain the same despite that the FIA officer ignored the threat.”