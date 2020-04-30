ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi on Monday has lashed out at Sindh government over improper administrative matters.



In a post on social-networking website, the minister said, “Federal government has done and is doing all it can to help the useless and corrupt provincial Sindh government who for years has failed to clean the storm drains and pick up trash.”



He said, “Hope we don’t drown in our own garbage once again. May Allah have mercy on this city.”