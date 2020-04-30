RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Babar Iftikhar on Saturday said that war is not the solution to Afghan issue, if there is a civil war in Afghanistan then its spill over can come to Pakistan.

Speaking to a private television channel on Saturday, he said that Pakistan will not allow its land to be used against anyone, adding that the civil war in Afghanistan won’t benefit anyone.

Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar said there are many aspects of Afghan peace process. He said Pakistan sincerely tried to advance the peace process, adding that Pakistan s role in advancing the peace process remained key. “It is up to the Afghan people to decide how to proceed,” he said and added Pakistan has been a facilitator in the peace process.

"We have been and will continue to work for peace and some news were also coming from Afghanistan that the Taliban are advancing at a fast pace and the US Army has left Afghanistan up to great extent.,” he said.

The DG ISPR went on to say that the United States has spent a lot of money on training the Afghan army and it is yet to be seen how the Afghan National Army will face and counter the ongoing situation. He said the Afghan army’s progress at the moment is not significant as so far, the Taliban have made significant progress.

Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar further said billions were spent on the training of Afghan army and they also have their own air force, adding that Afghan army has its own capacity to fight. The decision of the government in Afghanistan is to be made by the people there.

He said: “90 percent fence has been erected on 2611 km long border and security has been deployed on the border, adding the spillover can come to Pakistan if there is a civil war in Afghanistan. We have already made preparations citing possibilities of civil war in Afghanistan.”

Major General Babar Iftikhar said that there is a danger of refugees’ influx and the interior ministry has already made plans and they will talk about it in detail. He said we would not allow our land to be used against anyone.

"Pakistan has repeatedly made it clear that there is no favourite in Afghanistan and it s decision of Afghani people who would establish a government and how it would be run."

He said that all the stakeholders wanted the US to withdraw from Afghanistan responsibly, adding the US withdrawal from Afghanistan was a bit hasty. He also ruled out the possibility of allowing to use Pakistan s airbases to the US forces.