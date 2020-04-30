Program was specifically organized to enlighten students on routine functioning of Pakistan Army.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Students from various Universities of Lahore spent a day with the Pakistan Army at Lahore Garrison, army’s media wing said on Saturday.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the program was specifically organized to enlighten students on routine functioning of Pakistan Army, its organization and defense capability.

The students evinced keen interest while riding on Tanks and armored vehicles.

They also praised the state of morale, commitment and professional competence of the Pakistan Army.

