QUETTA (Dunya News) - At least 82 more persons were tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan on Friday, bringing the total number of infected patients to 27,863 in the province, Dunya News reported.

According to a report released by the Balochistan Health Department, 977 tests were conducted in the province during the last 24 hours in which 82 were tested positive.

Balochistan Health Department also informed that 26,751 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far.

At least 317 persons have so far died of coronavirus in Balochistan. Moreover, COVID Positivity Ratio on Friday was recorded at 8.39 percent in the province.

