ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday had a telephonic conversation with his US counterpart Antony Blinken wherein situation in Afghanistan after the withdrawal was discussed.

During the telephonic conversation, matters pertaining to bilateral relations and regional situation came under discussion.

Speaking on the occasion, FM Qureshi said that Pakistan is committed to deep bilateral economic cooperation with the United States, development of regional ties and bilateral cooperation in the field of regional peace, broad-based and long-term relations.

Highlighting Prime Minister Imran Khan’s geo-economic vision, the foreign minister said that Pakistan was keen to promote bilateral trade, investment and bilateral economic cooperation with the United States.

The two sides also discussed various plans to connect energy and connectivity from Central Asia to Afghanistan and Pakistan via Central Asia.

FM Qureshi went on to say that there was a fundamental convergence between Pakistan and the United States on the need for a peaceful settlement in Afghanistan. “Pakistan is committed to continuing its sincere efforts as a trusted partner with the United States for peace in Afghanistan,” he said.

The FM further said, “We expect a responsible withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan to help bring the Afghan peace process to a conclusion, adding that establishing lasting peace in Afghanistan is a shared responsibility of the Afghan leadership, regional and global stakeholders.”

Qureshi underscored that securing peace in Afghanistan was the shared responsibility of all stakeholders inside Afghanistan as well as key regional and international players.

The FM also thanked the US Secretary of State for America’s assistance in preventing the spread of the coronavirus epidemic.

The two sides stressed the need for continuing close coordination and cooperation to ensure meaningful progress in the Afghan peace process.

“Pakistani Foreign Minister @SMQureshiPTI and I had a call to underscore our desire for a stable and sustainable bilateral relationship. I look forward to continuing cooperation on the Afghan peace process, tackling COVID-19, supporting regional stability, and other key issues,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrote in his tweet.