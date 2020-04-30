Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court administered the oath to the Governor Balochistan.

QUETTA (Dunya News) - Syed Zahoor Agha on Friday took oath as the 25th Balochistan Governor during a ceremony held in the Governor House, Dunya News reported.

Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court Justice Jamal Mandokhel administered the oath to the Governor Balochistan.

Chief Minsiter Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Alyani, Deputy Speaker National Assembly, Qasim Khan Suri, provincial cabinet members, government officials and PTI workers also attended the oath-taking ceremony.

Talking to media, Governor Balochistan Zahoor Agha said that he would act as a bridge between the center and the province. He said that ending the traditional politics and development of Balochistan would be his priorities.

