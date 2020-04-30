Overall law and order situation in Balochistan also came under discussion in the meeting.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Senator Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti and Senator Anwarul Haq Kakar called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday and discussed the political situation of the province.

According to sources, the meeting held at the Prime Minister Office in Islamabad during which overall law and order situation in the province also came under discussion.

They also discussed several matters relating to the impact of the government’s development package on the economy and the life of common man in Balochistan.

