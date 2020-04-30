Met office also predicted rain in various parts of the country during first monsoon spell.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The first spell of monsoon would likely to commence from today (Saturday) in the federal capital and various other parts of the country, Dunya News reported.

According to Met Office, monsoon currents from Arabian sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating in upper parts of the country which would onset monsoon during the week.

Met office also predicted rain in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Bhakkar and Layyah.

