LAHORE (Dunya News) – Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar has constituted a committee headed by provincial law minister Raja Basharat to speed up the work on projects of Aab-e-Pak Authority.

According to the notification, committee consists of CEO of the authority, secretaries of Finance, housing, P&D departments.

The committee will oversee transfer of assets, cars and other reports of Saaf Pani to Aab-e-Pakistan.

Punjab Law Minister has said that maiden meeting of the committee will be summoned soon.