Kashmiris on both sides of LoC observe martyrdom anniversary of Burhan Wani

SRINAGAR (Web Desk) – Kashmiris on both sides of Line of Control and elsewhere in the world are observing fifth martyrdom anniversary of renowned Kashmiri young freedom fighter Burhan Muzaffar Wani today (Thursday) with the renewed pledge to continue the mission of martyrs.

Political, religious and social organizations have arranged a number of programs to pay homage to the young Kashmiri freedom fighter who embraced martyrdom in struggle for freedom of his motherland.

In Muzaffarabad, protest rallies and processions are being held under Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Cell, and Pasban-e-Hurriyat.

In his message on the fifth martyrdom anniversary of Burhan Muzaffar Wani, Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Masood Khan urged people of AJK, Pakistan, and diaspora community to pay homage to martyrs of freedom struggle in befitting manner.

He urged the United Nations to stop the state terrorism unleashed by occupying forces in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.