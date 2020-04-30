LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported 24 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 967,633. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 22,493 on Thursday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 1,683 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths and cases followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 10,798 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 5,552 in Sindh, 4,346 in KP, 781 in Islamabad, 590 in Azad Kashmir, 315 in Balochistan, and 111 in GB.

Furthermore 347,347 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Punjab, 343,303 in Sindh, 138,855 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 83,259 in Islamabad, 27,502 in Balochistan, 20,728 in Azad Kashmir and 6,639 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 14,911,743 coronavirus tests and 50,531 in the last 24 hours. 910,609 patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,980 patients are in critical condition.