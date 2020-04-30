The arrested terrorist has been shifted to some undisclosed location.

SARGODHA (Dunya News) - Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested a terrorist of banned outfit during an operation in Sargodha on Wednesday, Dunya News reported.

According to CTD spokesperson, the arrested terrorist was member of banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and was arrested from Istaqlalabad Colony in Sargodha. The arrested terrorist was identified as Fazal-ur-Rehman.

The CTD personnel also recovered pamphlets and handbills of banned TTP from his possession.

The spokesperson further informed that the arrested terrorist has been shifted to some undisclosed location. A case has also been registered against him and further investigation is ongoing.

