LAHORE (Dunya News) – At least two persons sustained injuries when a cylinder exploded in Shadman area of Lahore on late Wednesday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the cylinder exploded in shop during re-filling of gas at a cylinder shop in Shadman after which fire broke out due to which two persons sustained burn wounds.

Rescue teams reached the spot and brought the fire under control and shifted the injured to hospital.