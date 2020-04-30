Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted hot and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours, Dunya News reported.

The Met Office said that a continental air is prevailing over most parts of the Country. Very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most areas of the country during next 24 hours. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and northeast Punjab.

Meanwhile, weather remained hot and dry in most parts of country during the past 24 hours. However, rain-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Mangla. Sibbi and Nokkundi remained the hottest places in the country where temperature climbed up to 47°C.

