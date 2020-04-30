'Balochistan is very close to PM Imran Khan's heart.'

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary has said India s terrorist network has largely been broken in Balochistan.

In a statement today, he said we will now set the agenda of dialogue with the nationalists.

Fawad Chaudhary said Balochistan is very close to the heart of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan. He said the federal government will complete 131 projects worth Rs 731 billion in Balochistan.

He said the development program of Balochistan government this year is Rs 180 billion.