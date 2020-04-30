Afghanistan situation can lead to serious repercussions: PM shares concerns with President Raisi

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Imran Khan today (Sunday) called President-elect of Iran Seyed Ebrahim Raisi and congratulated him on his victory in the recently held Presidential elections.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the upward trajectory of bilateral relations and agreed on further boosting existing cooperation, especially in the realm of economy.

It was affirmed that the establishment of border sustenance markets along Pakistan-Iran border is an important step, which would yield economic and social benefits for the people of both countries.

In the regional context, Imran Khan expressed concern at the worsening security situation in Afghanistan, and cautioned that the latest developments could lead to serious repercussions for both Pakistan and Iran, resulting in an influx of refugees towards the bordering areas of the two countries.

He strongly underscored the imperative of a negotiated political solution to the conflict in Afghanistan.

Both sides emphasized the need to continue facilitating an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned inclusive political settlement.

The Prime Minister thanked Iran for its steadfast support for the just cause of Jammu and Kashmir.

Expressing concern at the serious human rights situation in IIOJK and Palestine, the two leaders emphasized the need to resolve these long-standing disputes in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.

It was agreed to maintain high-level exchanges, with both leaders extending invitations to each other to pay official visits.