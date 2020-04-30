Time for Imran Khan to leave: Fazlur Rehman

SWAT (Dunya News) - Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is an unnecessary part of the country s politics, the time has come for him to leave.

Addressing a rally in Swat, he said that the enthusiasm of the people had not diminished and they were still enthusiastic. Such slavery cannot be imposed on free people.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the time of Imran Khan s departure is near, we will not sit before ending the government adding that we have to move towards a democratic future.

He said that Imran Khan was not called in the National Security Committee meeting. Wrong policies can take us away from Afghanistan adding that United States failed in Afghanistan.

