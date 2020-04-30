FM urges FATF to take action against India for terror financing

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has urged Financial Action Task Force to take strict action against Indian for its involvement in terror financing in Pakistan.

In a statement today (Sunday), he said that Pakistan has provided evidence that India is providing arms and training to terrorists to destabilize Pakistan and the recent attack in Lahore has justified our fears.

He said that if FATF does not take any action against Indian with terror financing charge it will be a double standard and Pakistan will speak out against this double standard.

He appreciated and lauded investigative agencies, Counter Terrorism Department of Punjab Police, for their professionalism and taking timely action.

He said that characters involved in this incident have been exposed.

The Foreign Minister Pakistan several time sensitized the world about irrefutable evidence of India s terror financing in Pakistan.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Pakistan will present these evidences before the international community.