Bilawal Bhutto's plane makes emergency landing at Multan airport

MULTAN (Dunya News) - Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari s special plane made an emergency landing at Multan Airport, the flight was going from Karachi to Islamabad.

According to airport sources, the plane was landed at Multan Airport due to a technical fault of the pressure failure.

Bilawal is accompanied by provincial ministers Saeed Ghani and Nasir Hussain Shah.

The three PPP leaders stopped at the airport lounge after which Bilawal Bhutto left for Islamabad via motorway.

