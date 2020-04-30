Planning, financing of Lahore blast linked to Indian sponsorship: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Imran Khan said the planning and financing of the recent heinous terror attack in Lahore has links to Indian sponsorship of terrorism against Pakistan.

In a tweet today (Sunday), he urged global community to mobilise international institutions against the rogue behaviour of India.

The Prime Minister appreciated the diligence and speed of Punjab Police’s Counter Terrorism Department in unearthing the evidence regarding the Johar Town, Lahore blast.

He also commended the excellent coordination among all civil and military intelligence agencies.

The Prime Minister said this coordination led to identifying the terrorists and their international linkages.

