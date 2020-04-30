Govt focusing on providing maximum employment opportunities to youth: Firdous

SIALKOT (Dunya News) - Special Assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan says the provincial government has increased the development budget for the health sector by 182 percent to provide better treatment facilities to the people.

Talking to newsmen in Sialkot today (Sunday), she said overall 370 billion rupees have been set aside for the health sector in the Punjab budget 2021-22.

The Special Assistant said politically mature people have rejected the narrative of the opposition parties.

She said that the opposition is only trying to impede the journey of development of the country. She said without accepting any political pressure, an impartial operation is being conducted against land mafia across the province.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said the PTI government is active in providing maximum employment opportunities to the youth.