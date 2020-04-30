India directly involved in Lahore blast: Fawad Ch

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry while exposing the terrorist activities of Modi government to the world said that India was directly involved in the Lahore blast.

According to details, Fawad Chaudhry and National Security Advisor Dr Moeed Yusuf held a joint press conference along with IG Punjab Inam Ghani in Islamabad and presented clear evidence of India s involvement in the Lahore blast to the media.

Talking on the occasion, Fawad Chaudhry said that IG Punjab Inam Ghani had said that the Johar Town blast had taken place on June 23. The car in which the blast took place contained 20kg of explosives. 3 people were martyred and 22 were injured in this tragic terrorism incident.

The IG Punjab said that all the accused in the Lahore blast have been arrested. We have all the evidence and record about Peter, the main accused. The vehicle used in the blast was also arranged by Peter. He said that on June 21, Eid Gul, an accused from Afghanistan, visited the entire area before blast.

“The terrorists involved in the blast have been arrested and the international and local characters have been identified,” he said.

He further said that the accused Eid Gul prepared the car for blast in Islamabad.

National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf said that the connection of sponsorship of Lahore blast is with India. We have evidence of all contacts. The main accused involved in the blast belongs to India s intelligence agency RAW.

