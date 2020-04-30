PM terms overseas Pakistanis biggest asset of country

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Imran Khan has termed overseas Pakistanis as the biggest asset of the country.

He was speaking virtually at the annual convention of the Association of Physicians of Pakistani Descent of North America last night.

The Prime Minister invited the Association to contribute more proactively to improve Pakistan s health system.

He described the APPNA as most influential organization.

The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan and Governor State Bank of Pakistan Raza Baqir also addressed the event.