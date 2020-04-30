India is supporting terrorists: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that our concerns regarding Lahore blast proved to be true, India is supporting terrorists in terms of finances and training.

In a statement, the Foreign Minister said that India not only provides financial support to terrorists but also provides them training adding that Pakistan will keep exposing India’s role in terrorist activities in the region.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi raised the question whether the world will take notice of India s financial support to terrorists. He said that we have every right to defend ourselves being a sovereign state.

Earlier talking to state media, FM Qureshi said that unwarranted criticism of Pakistan by Afghan officials was proof of the failure of their policies.

He expressed confidence that the majority of the Afghan people were well aware of the fact that a strong relationship with Pakistan could benefit them.