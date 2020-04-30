Pakistan Navy organizes medical camps in different areas of AJK

MUZAFFARABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Navy organized medical camps in different areas of Azad Kashmir.

According to the Spokesperson of Pakistan Navy, thousands of patients living in the adjacent areas were provided with facilities of free medical checkup, surgery and medicines at the medical camps.

Awareness was also given on prevention of other deadly diseases especially corona virus.

The Kashmiri people appreciated the holding of medical camps by Pakistan Navy and spirit of human compassion.