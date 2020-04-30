He said overseas Pakistanis were facing difficulties due to the schedule of PIA flights

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said that the number of PIA flights has been increased significantly on the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan to facilitate overseas Pakistanis.

In his latest tweet on Saturday, he said overseas Pakistanis were facing difficulties due to the schedule of PIA flights for some days.

However, he said the issue has been resolved by Aviation Minister after detailed consultation with PIA and Civil Aviation.