KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Saturday staged what it called a huge rally for the rights of Karachi.

The protest rally against the policies of the provincial government started from Karachi’s Hassan Square and culminate at Shahrah-e-Faisal.

MQM convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui lead the rally, while party leaders including Rauf Siddiqui, Kanwar Naveed Jamil, Wasim Akhtar and others were also present. The rally was attended by a large number of MQM workers, including women.

Camps had also been set up at various places of the protest rally, causing severe traffic jams on the surrounding roads. Due to which the citizens faced severe difficulties.

The traffic police said that the Fawara Chowk and surrounding roads have been closed for traffic immediately, while vehicles were being diverted to alternative routes.