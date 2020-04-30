Dr Firdous said that the budget had been designed according to the needs of the public

SIALKOT (Dunya News) – Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the federal and provincial governments are working to solve problems of the business community as well as labourers.

Addressing a luncheon organised by the Sialkot business community on Saturday, she said that the government had took various initiatives for betterment of different sectors including Kisan card for farmers, universal health card for deserving families and special packages for industries and business community in the budget.

Dr Firdous said that the budget had been designed according to the needs of the public. She said that the government was taking important steps for development of the industry.

The SACM said that according to Prime Minister Imran Khan vision, all sectors of industries had been paid equal attention. She said in the past, labourers were not given their rights.

The special assistant said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, revolutionary steps were being taken to solve problems of industrialists, adding that the government was providing opportunities to all industrialists to take the country forward collectively.

Dr Firdous went on to say that due to the government economic reforms, the country’s exports had increased by a record 18%, she said. She said that Sialkot exports had increased by 32%. She said that by using digitization, more than 18% revenue was collected.

“The Punjab government would spend Rs 380 billion on construction, expansion and repair of roads in Punjab,” the SACM said.

“Sialkot represented Pakistan globally and Rs 350 million had been allocated for Sialkot Tannery Zone (STZ). She said Rs 10 billion had been allocated for providing soft loans to the youth,” Dr Firdou said and added an Engineering and Technology University was being constructed in Sialkot with a cost of Rs 16 billion.

“Punjab government, under the supervision of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, had given a COVID-19 relief fund of Rs 106 billion,” she added.

Tahir Mahmood Hundali, General Secretary Sialkot Business Group Humayun Riaz Sheikh, Ahsan Naeem Bhutta, Sheikh Ehsan Elahi, Irfan Raghib, Sheikh Ali Afzal, Sheikh Ehtesham Thapar, local industrialists, manufacturers and labourers were also present.