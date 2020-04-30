The project is part of a research with the World Bank on Karachi's needs.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday said that the criticism of provincial government has become a habit and the federation does not do favors by giving funds as this is a constitutional right.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony in Karachi on Saturday, he said that this is the third project of the Sindh government for the development of Karachi in 10 months which was inaugurated today. He said the project was supposed to be inaugurated by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari but he could not come due to busy schedule.

“The PPP is at the forefront of service and we are demonstrating it,” he said and added the project is part of a research with the World Bank on Karachi s needs.

The chief minister said that it was not the intention to build a 3.5 km road but trees have also been planted here, seating areas have been created, water line and sewerage line have also been laid in it.

He said, "It is very easy to work from the top, it disappears after a few days of pretense. We want the population to take full advantage of these projects and consider them part of their home and take care of them."