ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan and Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser have felicitated Canadian Prime Minister (PM) Justin Trudeau and Speaker House of Commons Anthony Rota on the National Day of Canada.

In his letter to Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister Imran Khan extended on behalf of the Government and the people of Pakistan as well as on his own behalf the best wishes for the personal wellbeing of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the continued progress and prosperity of the people of Canada.

The prime minister expressed the belief that our relationship will continue to deepen in the years to come.

In his letter to his Canadian counterpart, Asad Qaiser said sharing ideas and experiences will not only enhance relations between two countries, but also promote cooperation and mutual understanding as we work towards shared goals of peace and prosperity for all.