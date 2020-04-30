LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported 24 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 959,685. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 22,345 on Friday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 1,277 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details

Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths and cases followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 10,761 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 5,478 in Sindh, 4,324 in KP, 779 in Islamabad, 583 in Azad Kashmir, 309 in Balochistan, and 111 in GB.

Furthermore 346,454 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Punjab, 338,387 in Sindh, 138,179 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 82,779 in Islamabad, 27,242 in Balochistan, 20,405 in Azad Kashmir and 6,239 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries

Pakistan has so far conducted 14,637,171 coronavirus tests and 46,941 in the last 24 hours. 905,430 patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,863 patients are in critical condition.

