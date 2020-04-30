Police and rescue teams shifted the dead body and injured persons to hospital.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – One person was killed and six other sustained injuries in two separate accidents in Lahore on late Thursday night, Dunya News reported.

The first accident occurred at the Ferosepur Road near Kalma Chowk where a speeding truck hit a motorcycle, killing a youth and critically wounding his father.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. Rescue sources said that the identity of the dead and injured is not yet known. Meanwhile, residents of the area handed over the driver of the truck to police.

The second accident occurred near Jail Road Underpass where a speeding car overturned, injuring at least five persons. Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to hospital.

