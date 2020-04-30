DG Rangers Sindh said that Karachi operation boosted the confidence of local and foreign investors.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Director General (DG) Rangers Sindh Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhry attended the Professional Leadership Summit 2021 organized by Mass Human Resources on Thursday in Karachi, Dunya News reported.

President of the Mass Human Resources welcomed the DG Rangers at the summit.

DG Rangers Sindh Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhry while addressing the ceremony presented a comparative overview of the background of the Karachi operation and its motives.

He said that Karachi operation boosted the confidence of local and foreign investors. DG Rangers Sindh said that peace in Karachi is due to the efforts and sacrifices of the people of Karachi and all law enforcement agencies.

