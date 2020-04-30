COAS, UN representative discuss Afghanistan and Kashmir issues

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News)- Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations Munir Akram called on Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi on Thursday.
During the meeting, matters of mutual interests, overall regional security situation including Afghanistan reconciliation process and Kashmir dispute were discussed.
General Bajwa appreciated the mission’s role and efforts in the service of Pakistan.
