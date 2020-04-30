Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said no such visit to Israel has been undertaken

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri on Monday rejected as “baseless and misleading” the media reports alleging a visit to Israel by former Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Bukhar.

“No such visit to Israel has been undertaken”, the Foreign Office Spokesperson stated in response to media queries on the subject.

“In this regard, categorical rejection was also issued today by the former SAPM himself,” he said, adding, “It may be recalled that this Ministry had rebutted similar false reports earlier on 18 December 2020.”

“As reiterated earlier, there is no change in Pakistan’s principled position. Pakistan has consistently called for a two-state solution, with pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds Sharif as the capital of Palestinian State,” the Spokesperson maintained.