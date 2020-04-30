PPP to present its point of view in NSC meeting on Afghanistan: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan People s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that PPP will attend the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting on Afghanistan to present its point of view regarding giving military bases to United States.

Talking to media, he said that at our suggestion, the speaker has convened a meeting of the National Security Committee on Afghanistan.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that he did not take seriously the statement of Prime Minister Imran Khan on giving bases to the United States.

Bilawal demanded from government to bring forward the details of the alleged visit of Zulfi Bukhari to Israel. He also demanded to public the flight details.

He said that the Israeli news agency published the news with the permission of the defence department. He alleged that there must be something which government was trying to hide regarding Zulfi’s visit to Israel.

PPP chairman said that our policy regarding Kashmir and Palestine is very clear.

Bilawal Bhutto while criticizing the government said, just as there are cartoons in the National Assembly, there are also cartoons in the Sindh Assembly. PTI is still standing on the container. He said Opposition should be asked why they did not bring any cut motion on the budget in Sindh assembly.

The PPP chairman said that a serious human rights issue has arisen in his province regarding Gujjar nullah. He said that we respect the court’s decision, the appeals of the victims have been rejected adding that one hundred thousand people have been affected by the decision.

Regarding the visit of the former president he said Asif Ali Zardari had a routine visit to Lahore.