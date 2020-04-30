Development of erstwhile tribal districts govt's foremost priority: PM

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that the development of erstwhile tribal districts was the foremost priority of the present government.

The present government wanted complete inclusion of the citizens of former tribal districts in the national mainstream, he added.

The Prime Minister expressed these views while talking to the Members of National Assembly (MNAs) belonging to the erstwhile tribal districts including Gul Dad Khan, Gul Zafar Khan, Sajid Khan, Muhammad Iqbal Khan, Malik Fakhar Zaman Khan and Jawad Khan, who called on him here.

Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Nur-ul-Haq Qadri was also present in the meeting.