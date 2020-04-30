Gas supply to other sectors including CNG will remain suspended till July 5.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Government on Monday decided to cut off gas supply to various sectors in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to worsening gas crisis in the country.

The management of Sui Northern Gas Company has decided to cut off gas supply to non-export industry and gas supply to CNG sector will remain suspended till July 5.

The gas supply to all the three sectors will be suspended from 12 noon tonight till July 5.

The decision was taken by the management of Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Company (SNGPL) due to shortage of gas supply, however, uninterrupted supply of gas to domestic consumers will continue.