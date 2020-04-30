The Chief Minister directed the health department to expand vaccination drives all over the province

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday said that his government would adopt National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) decisions on further relaxation in Covid-related restrictions imposed on different activities.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting of Provincial Task Force on Coronavirus at Chief Minister House.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers Saeed Ghani, Nasair Shah, Advisor on Law Murtaza Wahab, Parliamentary Secretary on Health Qasim Soomro, IG Sindh Mushtaq Maher, ACS Home Usman Chachar, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, Commissioner Karachi Naveed Shaikh, AdlI IG Karachi Imran Yakoob, Secretary School Education Ahmed Bux Narejo, Secretary Industries Riazuddin Qureshi, Special Secretary Finance Asif Jahangir, Dr Sara of WHO, Dr Qaiser Sajjad, representatives of Corps -5, Rangers and other organizations.

However, the taskforce thorough discussions and deliberations endorsed opening of shrines, amusement parks, gyms and swimming pools as was decided in the last Task Force meeting held on June 19, 2021.

Secretary Health Kazim Jatoi briefing the meeting about the Covid situation said that the detection ratio of the cases has started further dropping down. He said that 14052 tests were conducted on June 27 against which 521 or 3.71 percent cases were detected.

It may be noted that on June 27, Karachi had 7.54 percent cases, of them 15 percent with 18 deaths in East, South has nine percent cases with six deaths, Korangi nine percent cases with 11 deaths, West nine percent cases with 11 deaths, Malir eight percent cases and three deaths, Central seven percent cases and eight deaths.

The meeting was informed that in June 368 patients of Covid-19 have died so far, of them 208 or 56 percent on ventilators in hospitals, 83 or 23 off ventilators and 77 or 21 percent at homes.

On that the Chief Minister said that in May they had 392 deaths, which meant that the death ratio has not come down so far.

The meeting was informed that the provincial government has received 4,175,997 doses of vaccines of six different brands, of which 3,320,251 have been utilized.

It may be noted that the federal government provides vaccines free-of-cost and the provincial government bears the expenses of its logistics and expenses of the concerned staff members.

The Chief Minister directed the health department to expand vaccination drives all over the province. The task force urged the Chief Minister to start vaccinating those people, who do not have CNIC. On that the Chief Minister directed the home department to consult with the NCOC.

The CM said that NCOC meeting is scheduled to be held tomorrow (on Tuesday) and would review the situation and may announce some relaxations in the on-going Covid-related restrictions.