Qureshi said Pakistan will continue all possible contribution for establishing peace in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday said India is trying to use FATF for political purposes and Pakistan will foil its nefarious designs.

In a statement on Monday, he said FATF is a technical forum and it should not be used for political purposes and Pakistan has expressed its concern in his bilateral talks with his counterpart of different countries.

He said Pakistan will continue to work to prevent money laundering and terrorist financing in its own interest. He said the program given to us by the FATF during last two years, was very difficult to implement but we did it.

Qureshi said that apart from new legislation, we have amended 14 laws and taken administrative steps and China, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Gulf countries have strongly supported us on this issue.

Referring to the establishment of peace in Afghanistan, he said Pakistan s refusal to provide bases is in our national interest.

He said that Pakistan will continue all possible contribution for establishing peace in the neighboring country as we want peace, stability and prosperity in Afghanistan.