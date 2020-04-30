The two sides exchanged views on a range of bilateral issues of mutual interest.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Monday said Pakistan and United Kingdom are deep strategic partners in field of education and this long-standing partnership has been further strengthened during tenure of PTI led government.

Talking to British High Commissioner Christian Turner in Islamabad on Monday, appreciating the supportive role of UK, he highlighted first time in the history of the country, minorities like Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Kalash and Bihai communities will be taught their own religious contents and values.

Admiring Pakistan s response to COVID-19 pandemic, British High Commissioner said, Pakistan has done well so far to curtail the spread of virus. He also formally invited the minister to participate, alongwith a delegation in Global Education summit: financing GPE 2021-2025 taking place by the end of July in U.K.

The summit will be a key moment for the global community to come together and support quality education for all the children. Centerpiece of the summit will be the opportunity for leaders to make 5-year pledge to support GPE s work to help transform education system in upto 90 countries.

The two sides reaffirmed their firm resolve to further fortifying their cooperation in the field of education.

The two sides exchanged views on a range of bilateral issues of mutual interest.