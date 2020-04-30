Anti-state agencies involved in Lahore's Johar Town blast: CM Buzdar

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Chief Minister of Punjab (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday has revealed that anti-state agencies are involved in Lahore’s Johar town blast.



Addressing a press conference, the CM said that terrorist organizations planned the attack with the assistance of local networks. The security personnel determined the strategy in 16 hours and arrested all the terrorists and their facilitators in four days, he added.



Sardar Usman Buzdar further lauded the performance of Counter Terrorism department (CTD) in this regard, adding that all the high profile cases in the province have been traced.

No threat was received regarding Lahore blast, he went on to say.

Meanwhile, Punjab Inspector General Inam Ghani said that the scope of the investigation has been expanded after identifying the car used in the attack. CTD has carefully and professionally arrested all the suspects, he told.



The top police official told that intelligence agencies are holding the inquiry into the matter.

