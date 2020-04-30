

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan has said Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed to grant the right of vote to the overseas Pakistanis and termed formula presented by President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif as a fraud.

Addressing a joint press conference with Minister for State on Information Farrukh Habib in Islamabad today (Monday), he said that the right to vote is a fundamental right of the overseas Pakistanis. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and his coalition partners believe in supremacy of constitution and rule of law.

He said Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif wants to deprive overseas Pakistanis of their right to cast votes. He said after electoral reforms judicial reforms are government’s top priority.

Speaking on the occasion, Farrukh Habib said Opposition has no interest in holding transparent elections and electoral reforms.

He further said that Shehbaz Sharif has no moral grounds to be Opposition Leader of the National Assembly.

It merits mention that Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday presented a new formula for representation of overseas Pakistanis in the Parliament.

According to Shehbaz Sharif, 5 to 7 seats should be reserved in National Assembly and two seats in the Senate for the overseas Pakistanis and political parties in the parliament will decide procedure and conditions for allocation of these seats.