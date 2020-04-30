President urges Ulema to preach teachings of Islam on social issues

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Dr. Arif Alvi has urged Ulema and Mashaikh to play their role in preaching the teachings of Islam on important social issues including women s rights in inheritance.

Talking to delegation of Ulema led by Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad in Islamabad on Monday, he said Islam is the first religion in giving women the right to inherit.

He said the Ulema should educate the people about the negative impacts of growing population and health issues. He said they should also work for social reform and promotion of moral values.

The President stressed to promote inter-faith and inter-religious harmony utilizing masajid. He also paid tribute to Ulema for their contribution in creating awareness among the people on adhering Standard Operating Procedures during Corona pandemic.