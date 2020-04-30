Police have arrested Taqdeerullah, owner of the cylinder shop.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A 12-year-old boy was killed when a gas cylinder exploded in the Wahdat Colony area of the provincial capital on Sunday.

As per the details, a 12-year-old boy named Abdullah was killed on the spot in a cylinder explosion in Wahdat Colony area of Lahore. This tragic incident happened while filling the gas cylinder.

Eyewitnesses say that as soon as the cylinder caught fire, the customers and the shop owner fled the scene but 12-year-old Abdullah fell victim to it.

Police have arrested Taqdeerullah, owner of the cylinder shop.

Locals say the accused has set up an illegal shop in a residential area.