RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Chief of Army staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday said that future of enduring peace and stability in world hinges on ability to resolve long pending issues within the region and this can only be complemented through meaningful international support to take on challenging regional issues.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the COAS, who is on an official visit to Germany called on Heiko Maas, Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany.

Special Representative for the Federal Government for Afghanistan and Pakistan Markus Potzel was also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to mutual interest, overall regional security situation including latest developments in Afghan Peace Process and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed.

Speaking on the occasion, the Army Chief said that Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Germany and expressed desire for enhanced mutually beneficial bilateral relations.

The German dignitaries also acknowledged Pakistan s continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region and pledged to further enhance bilateral relations between both countries.

Later, Gen Bajwa also visited Command & Staff College of Germany, where he addressed students and faculty members and shared his views on "Pakistan’s Regional and Internal Security Perspective".

Speaking on the occasion, he apprised the audience on external and internal security challenges faced by Pakistan and measures taken in the regard to mitigate the threats.

The COAS said that future of enduring peace and stability in world hinges on ability to resolve long pending issues within the region. This can only be complemented through meaningful international support to take on challenging regional issues.

Focusing on COVID-19 pandemic, Gen Bajwa said that Pakistan’s government along with other state institutions is doing its best to counter the challenges faced by Pakistan.

Earlier on arrival at Command & Staff College, COAS was received by Major General Oliver Kohl, Commandant Bundeswehr Command & Staff College Hamburg, Germany.