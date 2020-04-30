LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas on Thursday said that after abolishing board exams for Class V students, the government is now going to abolish board exams for Class VIII students.

He made the announcement while briefing the Punjab Assembly on the state of education in the province. He said that we opened an education house and registered 120,000 teachers, adding that 1200 schools have been upgraded before, while 7,000 more schools are going to be upgraded. In addition, classes in elementary schools will begin early in the evening.

Murad Raas said that there was no video call system in school education during the opposition era. He a bribe of up to Rs 150,000 was taken for the transfer of a teacher, adding that through e-transfer, we facilitated the transfer of teachers.